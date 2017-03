(Nancy Hawken photo)

In recognition of their dedication and performance during the recently completed high school basketball season, a group of SHS athletes were singled out for conference and state honors.

Pictured above from left to right (back): Braylan Materi (all-conference honorable mention), Cort Ingalls (all-conference). Front: Teila McInerney (all-state and all-conference), Rigan McInerney (all-conference) and Molly O’Connor (all-conference honorable mention).