Alice Schloredt, 84, passed away Wednesday, November 15, 2017, surrounded by her family, at the Living Legacy Rehabilitation Center in Gillette, Wyoming. Alice, a longtime resident of Sundance, Wyoming, was born November 4, 1933, in Providence, Rhode Island, to Charles and Sarah (Whipple) Burt.

Alice possessed a love of travel and an adventurous spirit. She followed these passions in her early life to pursuit a myriad of professional endeavors. She served in the U.S. army, was a runner up in a state beauty pageant, an executive secretary for the Raytheon company, a local justice of the peace, a professional singer and the entrepreneur of a number of small businesses. Locally she was best known as the long time proprietor, along with her husband, Jerry, of the Dime Horseshoe Bar.

In her spare time, Alice enjoyed cooking, reading, singing, playing the organ and spending time with her family. She was also a dedicated animal lover and advocate for children’s charities. She generously donated her time and talents to these pursuits. She hosted an annual toy and gift basket drive for area children and kindly played Santa Claus at this event for more than 25 years. The family would greatly appreciate your continued support of the Sundance Food Bank in memoriam.

Left to cherish her memory are : her husband of sixty years, Jerry Schloredt; her four children, Diane (John) O’Donnell of Toledo, Ohio, Jett (Dolly) Schloredt of Sundance, JerriLynn (Mike) Wandler of Gillette and Jennifer (Bret) Stephens of Spearfish, South Dakota; eight grandchildren and five great grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday November 25, 2017, at the Methodist Church in Sundance. A reception will follow in the church basement. Interment will be at the Beulah Cemetery. Visitation will be from 2-5 p.m. on Friday, November 24, 2017 at Fidler-Roberts & Isburg Funeral Chapel in Sundance.

Arrangements are under the care of Fidler-Roberts & Isburg Funeral Chapel.