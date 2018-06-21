Alan Lee Machtan

Al Machtan reluctantly said goodbye to this world in the late hours of Sunday June 10, 2018 after a brave battle with cancer.

Alan Lee Joseph Machtan was born July 31, 1949 in Marshfield, WI to Rosemary Tritz and Edward Machtan. Al spent most of his time in Nekoosa, WI, where he graduated from Alexander High School in 1967 and also lived in Wisconsin Rapids prior to enlisting in the US Navy in 1968. Al was stationed aboard the USS Roosevelt where he traveled the European path, appreciating his experiences and developing the trade of an electrician.

After serving in the Navy Al returned to Nekoosa, WI where he married Sharon Raygo and worked for Wilhorn Electric until 1980, when he joined a local building troop that brought him to Moorcroft, WY.

After Al’s divorce in 1981, he started dating Rosalie Brimmer, who had become friends with the local building group from Wisconsin, and this resulted in a 37-year companionship.

When Al moved to Moorcroft, he started his own electrical business, “Al’s Electric”. Everyone who knew Al knew who to call when “@#$% happened” as Al would say.

Not only was Al an incredible electrician, but also an amazing cook. He loved cooking and took it to a higher level by cooking for a multitude of events such as anniversaries, birthdays, weddings, graduations, Moorcroft Jubilee Days and also the Sturgis Bike Rally.

Those who went elk hunting with him enjoyed his array of awesome meals as most of those guys probably ate better while roughing it than they did at home. Al not only cooked all the meals, but they were also adorned with homemade pies, which were prepared on his full-size Viking cook range.

Like his brother Ron said, “His passion was cooking in his big mess tent at 8000 feet at elk camp and anyone who ever hunted with him will tell you it was a ten day feast of some of the best food you ever ate!”

As an accomplished cook, Al had an amazing library of cookbooks and made a hobby of reading cookbooks. He had a full wall bookshelf in his office dedicated to every kind of cookbook he could lay his hands on and he had read every single one of them.

Those who knew Al knew he loved to cook, from his “Ted-Built-Cooker”, which Ted Manke built for him in the late 80s with the help of Al, Fred Devish, Cris Mellott and Jeff Holberg, to the many grills he wore out on the back deck. Al could be seen traveling down the road pulling his cooker while it was cooking meat.

He traveled as far as Minnetonka, MN with his cooker to prepare the meal for a family graduation. Al had become a huge part of many families throughout the community and was always there for them doing whatever he could do to help them.

He could be seen at sporting events watching those kids that held a special place in his heart, which began in the early 80s when he started attending events for Rosalie’s daughter, Heidi. Al had a heart of gold filled with love but many knew he usually only showed the rough exterior.

His life was devoted to his love of Rosalie and, true to form, he would buy her gifts that were always from the animals. The cards would read “To Dear, From Kitty” or “To Dear, From The Llamas”. We loved the cute little things he would come up with, the ability he had to walk us through the miscellaneous electrical issues for friends and family, the amazing cooking advice which included canning and jerky making, but most of all, just his presence in our life.

Al left behind a multitude of family and friends alike. His maternal family, Sharon (Machtan) and Ken Schauer of Wausau, WI; Ronald (Kathy) Machtan of Minnetonka, MN; Karen (Machtan) and Mitch Rickaby of Nekoosa, WI; Thomas (Linda) Machtan of Chicago Ridge, IL; James (Misty) Smith of Nekoosa, WI; Kevin (Kim) Smith of Franklin, WI; and many nieces and nephews as well as step-brother Dennis (Lisa) Anderson.

Rosalie Brimmer and family – George Brimmer; Susan (Brimmer) and Fred Devish; Heidi (Brimmer) and Ken Smith; six grandkids, Mitch (Erin) Mellott, Levi and (Brittani McLaurie) Mellott, Krystal (Mellott) and Zach Steele, Alexus (Smith) and Brad McKee, Austin and (Gabrielle) Smith, Aaron Smith; and nine great grandchildren, Autumn Floyd, Jesse Fallo, Reese Mellott, Hartley Steele, Alydee Steele, Roselyn McKee, Killian Alan McKee, Harper Smith and Ivalee Smith.

Al will be remembered for his famous catch phrase, “@#$% happens”; his love of fireworks and the joy it brought to his nieces, nephews, grandkids and great grandkids; and the giggle he had for saturn missiles and firecrackers in a fire pit.

We will miss your mischievous twinkling eyes, heart melting smile and the way you meant it when you said it, especially “I love you”. He left this world a better place and left us all with great wisdom and love for life!

Services will not be held per Al’s wishes but a memorial has been established in honor of Al to benefit the Moorcroft Senior Center Building Fund. Donations may be sent to Rosalie Brimmer, P.O. Box 333, Moorcroft, WY 82721.