After the storm

(Jeff Moberg photo)

A late model Cadillac sedan belonging to Cliff and Nancy Coon was crushed under a large boxelder tree that was dropped by high winds during Monday evening’s thunderstorm.

Cliff said he had just moved the car closer to the house to protect it from the possibility of hail a short time before the tree came down.

While the high winds created some reported damage nearby, the Sundance area was largely spared the large hail and tornado activity that affected a large portion of eastern Wyoming.