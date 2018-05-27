A great day for fishing

(Photo courtesy Chuck Durfee) Despite having to postpone the event from Saturday to Sunday due to weather, around 40 kids turned out for the annual Sundance Rod and Gun Club’s Kids Fishing Derby at Sundance Pond. This year’s winning anglers were: back row, left to right: Savannah Peterson (first limit), Jaedan Keller (third limit), Wyatt Fiedor (second longest trout – 10”), Jace Hemmah (longest sucker – tie 8”); front row: Cash Peterson (second limit), Reagan Sproul (longest trout – 10½”), Trinity Finn (first fish and longest sucker – tie 8”). Along with good fishing, each participant enjoyed a hot dog and pop lunch and one of the many prizes which were donated by local businesses and volunteers.