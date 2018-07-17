For Rent

3 Bedroom 2 Bath House for rent in Vista West. $950/month includes water, sewer and garbage, 307-941-1161.

4 Bedroom – Large garage, fenced yard, $850/month + deposit and utilities, 307-283-2284.

3 Bedroom Apartment – $700 per month. Water, sewer and garbage paid. No smoking-no pets. Six month lease, damage deposit and first month’s rent required. 307-290-0112 or 307-290-2032.

New and Clean Studio Apartments in Alva – Furnished or unfurnished, on-site laundry, $425 and up, 307-290-0012.

For Rent: 2 Bedroom Townhouse, NO PETS, NO SMOKING, 283-1791.

Mobile Home Lots for Rent in Sundance – House dogs are permitted, 307-283-2344.

For Sale

2014 Nomad Travel Trailer, model 196, 21 1/2 foot, has 5500 miles on it. In very good condition, has two batteries, 12 volt television, DVR, CD player, large refrigerator. Has sway bars and load levelers, has all the books and papers. I bought it new on 02/05/15. According to NADA low book is $11,500.00, I’m asking $10,500.00 OBO. 307-283-2079/307-281-2707.

3 Inch Suction Dredge, high banker style. Over and under sluice, extra pressure hoses, and suction hoses. I also have a hooka diving outfit with hoses and two wet suits I will include with the dredge. Dredge cost me $1200.00, I’ll sell the whole works for $750.00. As is. 307-283-2079/307-281-2707.

2014 Gehl RT210 Tracked Skid Steer – 1700 hours, new tracks, $34k OBO, 307-290-1102.

New Storage Shed – 8×12, $1300, 307-756-3314.

Garage Sales

Antique Days in Belle Fourche – July 14, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Love That Shop antique inventory reduction sale. Come on in and let’s make a deal! Outside vendors.

Help Wanted

The Crook County Sheriff’s Office is accepting applications for a Full Time Detention Officer. Starting wage $19.04/hr for uncertified and higher depending on experience and certification. Excellent benefit package. Applications can be found at www.crookcounty.wy.gov Send to: Crook County Sheriff’s Office, PO Box 339, Sundance WY 82729, fax to 307-283-2990 or email to: sheriffoffice@crookcounty.wy.gov Applications will be accepted until position is filled. Call 307-283-1225 for more information.

Cooking Opportunities Available at the Longhorn Saloon and Grill. Fun team environment. Please apply on site or call 307-283-3644.

TIMBERLINE SERVICES, INC. is seeking experienced operators and skilled laborers. Driver’s license, reliable transportation required, & pass pre-employment drug test. 40+ hours/week, wages DOE. Benefits: health insurance, paid holidays, personal leave after probationary period. Call 307-283-2818 or email Timberlineservices@gmail.com.

The Weston County Children’s Center/Region III Developmental Services in Newcastle is currently seeking a permanent, full-time Preschool Director to manage the staff and curriculum of the preschool and childcare programs. We are seeking an energetic individual who has experience in staff management and program administration. This is a 12 month position. Applicants must hold a 4-year degree in Early Childhood or Elementary Education. Interested applicants should send a resume to Christina Brooks, Executive Director at cbrooks@region3.co or deliver to the WCCC at 104 Stampede Street on or before July 31, 2018.

Sundance Cable TV is looking for an energetic, and self-motivated cable technician. Flexible hours, good pay and benefits. Send resume to: Tongue River Communications, Box 759, Ranchester, WY 82839, trcatv@cable.tv

Carpenters, Laborers and Concrete Finishers needed to work in Sundance through February 17, 2019. Please call MAC Construction. 605-787-4685.

ENGINEER- PLANS, PREPARES AND DESIGNS drawings for construction of new and removal or rearrangement of existing aerial and underground lines, cables, conduits, wireless applications, copper, wireless and new fiber optic routes. Competitive pay and benefits package. Email resume, cover letter to hr@rtcom.net. Visit www.rtcom.net. EOE.

NORTHWEST AREA SCHOOLS EDUCATIONAL COOPERATIVE in Isabel, South Dakota, is seeking an Early Childhood Special Education Instructor. South Dakota licensure is required. NWAS offers competitive salary, benefits, transportation and SD Retirement. Position is open until filled. Contact Quinn Lenk, Director, at (605) 466-2206, or email quinn.lenk@k12.sd.us.

Devils Tower Gulch is hiring wait-staff, cooks and bartenders. Call Barb: 307-756-2549 or Randy: 756-2121.

Notices

NEIGHBOR RAISING CHICKENS? Is your neighborhood zoned for that? Review this and all kinds of important information in public notices printed in Wyoming’s newspapers. Government meetings, spending, bids. Visit www.wyopublicnotices.com or www.publicnoticeads.com/wy.

NOTICE: Publication in this newspaper does not guarantee the legitimacy of any offer or solicitation. Take reasonable steps to evaluate an offer before you send money or provide personal/financial information to an advertiser. If you have questions or you believe you have been the victim of fraud, contact the Wyoming Attorney General’s Office Consumer Protection Unit, 123 Capitol Building, Cheyenne, WY 82002 (800) 438-5799 / (307) 777-7874.

Professional Services

Hail Repair – Steel roofs, windows, siding. Walsh Construction, 605-519-4218, licensed and insured. 28-31

Septic Tank Pumping: Call Jim Geis at 896-3146. Geis’ Honeywagon.

REACH OVER 342,000 READERS WITH A SINGLE CLASSIFIED AD when it is placed in WYCAN (Wyoming Classified Ad Network). Sell, buy, promote your services – only $135 for 25 words. Contact this newspaper or the Wyoming Press Association (307.635.3905) for details.

Wanted

GUITAR WANTED! Local musician will pay up to $12,500 for pre-1975 Gibson, Fender, Martin, and Gretsch guitars. Fender amplifiers also. Call toll free! 1(800) 995-1217.