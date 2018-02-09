Kye Taylor works his way around an opponent during Thursday’s game at Wright.
Bullodog basketball

Craig Chandler muscles his way under the basket.
SHS Boys Basketball

Sundance at Wright – Feb. 1

SHS – 23, WHS – 66

Name                                             Pts.  Reb.  Ast.   Stl.   Blk.

Braylan Materi                                1       1       3       3        –

Brody Skeens                                   –       2       –        –        –

Kye Taylor                                        3       1       2       2       2

Tanner Hofland                                7       7       –        1        –

Craig Chandler                                4      11      –        1        –

Lane Gill                                          5       1       –        3        –

Landon Martin                                 1       4       1       1        –

Wyatt Gillespie                                 2       3       –        3        –

SHS at Home vs. Big Horn – Feb. 3

SHS – 46, BH – 76

Name                                             Pts.  Reb.  Ast.   Stl.   Blk.

Braylan Materi                                6       5       5       4        –

Kye Taylor                                       12      2       2       1        –

Kye Taylor works his way around an opponent during Thursday’s game at Wright.

Tanner Hofland                                4       2       2       1        –

Craig Chandler                                7       6       –        –       1

Lane Gill                                          4       –       1       2       1

Landon Martin                                11      5       5       2       1

Wyatt Gillespie                                 2       3       1        –        –

 

SHS Girls Basketball

Madison GIll fights for the rebound against Wright on Thursday.
Sundance at Wright – Feb. 1

SHS – 53, WHS – 31

(Stats unavailable at press time)

SHS at Home vs. Big Horn – Feb. 3

SHS – 40, BH – 36

Teila McInerney looks for an opening against Wright.
vailable at press time)