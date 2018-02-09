Bullodog basketball

SHS Boys Basketball
Sundance at Wright – Feb. 1
SHS – 23, WHS – 66
Name Pts. Reb. Ast. Stl. Blk.
Braylan Materi 1 1 3 3 –
Brody Skeens – 2 – – –
Kye Taylor 3 1 2 2 2
Tanner Hofland 7 7 – 1 –
Craig Chandler 4 11 – 1 –
Lane Gill 5 1 – 3 –
Landon Martin 1 4 1 1 –
Wyatt Gillespie 2 3 – 3 –
SHS at Home vs. Big Horn – Feb. 3
SHS – 46, BH – 76
Name Pts. Reb. Ast. Stl. Blk.
Braylan Materi 6 5 5 4 –
Kye Taylor 12 2 2 1 –
Tanner Hofland 4 2 2 1 –
Craig Chandler 7 6 – – 1
Lane Gill 4 – 1 2 1
Landon Martin 11 5 5 2 1
Wyatt Gillespie 2 3 1 – –
SHS Girls Basketball
Sundance at Wright – Feb. 1
SHS – 53, WHS – 31
(Stats unavailable at press time)
SHS at Home vs. Big Horn – Feb. 3
SHS – 40, BH – 36
(Stats una
vailable at press time)